Asch (XAS) Market Cap Hits $1.18 Million

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, Asch has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Asch has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $1,437.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00056500 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00164533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00187488 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.49 or 0.01119247 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,815.60 or 0.99988571 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Asch Coin Profile

Asch’s launch date was September 14th, 2017. Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Asch’s official website is www.asch.io . Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Asch is bbs.asch.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Asch is a blockchain-based platform where developers can create and deploy decentralized applications. Although it is based on an Ethereum-like model, Asch is designed to make developers' life much easier: adopting JavaScript as a development language or supporting DBMS to store the transaction data. “

Asch Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

