ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Decreased by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81,345 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up 6.3% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of ASML worth $219,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Grupo Santander cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of ASML to $747.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $697.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $292.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $651.66. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $336.63 and a 52-week high of $704.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

