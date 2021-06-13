ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $71.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASOS has a 12-month low of $37.36 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 3.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASOMY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Grupo Santander cut ASOS from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

