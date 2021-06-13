AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,140 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of AssetMark Financial worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after buying an additional 222,421 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 10,069 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $220,813.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $1,608,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,733 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

AMK opened at $26.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.87. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.03 and a beta of 1.15. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. AssetMark Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

