Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Astec Industries worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASTE. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,268,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth $13,713,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,485,000 after acquiring an additional 199,255 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth $11,314,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $65.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.37. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.