AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Holdings Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $7,581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,884,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in AstraZeneca by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 52,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 54,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.97.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

