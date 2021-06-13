Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.88) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Atara Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($1.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to ($3.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATRA shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

NASDAQ:ATRA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,743. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, COO Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $121,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,262.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $25,675.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,721 shares of company stock worth $320,366 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $152,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

