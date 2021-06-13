ATC Coin (ATCC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $392.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $883,460.56 and $392.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded 500.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.29 or 0.00447850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007402 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00011985 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000603 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.