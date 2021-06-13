Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will announce sales of $98.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.26 million and the highest is $99.80 million. Aterian reported sales of $59.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year sales of $367.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $360.01 million to $375.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $449.75 million, with estimates ranging from $449.60 million to $449.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aterian.

ATER has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Aterian from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:ATER opened at $15.81 on Friday. Aterian has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

