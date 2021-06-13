Atheios Achieves Market Cap of $15,940.31 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 72.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Atheios has a total market cap of $15,940.31 and $785.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atheios has traded down 78% against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,952.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,520.57 or 0.06470860 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $614.68 or 0.01578012 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.31 or 0.00439782 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00151198 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.69 or 0.00666671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.85 or 0.00436032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.51 or 0.00340185 BTC.

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 44,571,211 coins and its circulating supply is 40,930,030 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

