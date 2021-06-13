Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,239,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,612 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.69% of Athene worth $163,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Athene by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Athene by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Athene by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATH stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $63.01. 953,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,181. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.24. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $63.64.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,662. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.91.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

