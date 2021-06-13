Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Update

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the May 13th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ATCMF stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55. Atico Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

