Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Update

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the May 13th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ATCMF stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55. Atico Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65.
About Atico Mining
