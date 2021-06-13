Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 93,251 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.95% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $9,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 266,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,120,000 after buying an additional 63,836 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 634,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after buying an additional 26,860 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

ACBI stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Eidson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,245.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. G.Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.