Attila (ATT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $226,307.00

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Attila has a total market capitalization of $39.20 million and $226,307.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Attila has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. One Attila coin can currently be bought for $0.0870 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Attila Coin Profile

Attila (ATT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Buying and Selling Attila

