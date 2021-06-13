Auto Market Capitalization Reaches $16.11 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last seven days, Auto has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Auto has a total market cap of $16.11 million and $2.92 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,103.24 or 0.02827980 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00059892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00022770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.13 or 0.00807795 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.79 or 0.08061168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00084113 BTC.

Auto Profile

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

