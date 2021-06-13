Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,596 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Autodesk by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after buying an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,054,698,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Autodesk by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.86.

ADSK stock opened at $277.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

