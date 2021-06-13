Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 0.7% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,522 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $199.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,590. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $200.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $84.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

