Autonio Reaches Market Cap of $8.22 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Autonio has a total market cap of $8.22 million and approximately $275,514.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Autonio has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0934 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00055993 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.52 or 0.00167439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00185482 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.00 or 0.01081046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,172.72 or 1.00112908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,018,159 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.