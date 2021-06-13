Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

AVDL has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $7.68 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a current ratio of 26.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.