Avalanche Price Tops $14.61 (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $2.52 billion and approximately $98.72 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $14.61 or 0.00037568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 385,916,600 coins and its circulating supply is 172,412,662 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

