Avast Plc (LON:AVST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Avast Plc (LON:AVST) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 541.11 ($7.07).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) target price on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, insider Warren Finegold sold 68,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.25), for a total value of £325,670.96 ($425,491.19).

Shares of AVST stock opened at GBX 487.80 ($6.37) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 465.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Avast has a 1 year low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The company has a market cap of £5.02 billion and a PE ratio of 43.17.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

