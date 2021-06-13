Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of AVYA opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Avaya has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.17 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 0.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 1.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 1.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

