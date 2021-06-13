Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avaya by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avaya by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avaya by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 18,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avaya by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.17 and a beta of 1.66. Avaya has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Avaya’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avaya will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

