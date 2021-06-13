Avistar Communications Corp. (OTCMKTS:AVSR) Short Interest Update

Avistar Communications Corp. (OTCMKTS:AVSR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decrease of 51.8% from the May 13th total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of AVSR stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. Avistar Communications has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.24.

Avistar Communications Company Profile

Avistar Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells networked video communications products primarily in the United States, western Europe, and Asia. It delivers a suite of video, audio, and collaboration solutions that are designed to support users in the office through the conference room or on-the-go.

