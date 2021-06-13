Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Avivagen in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:VIVXF opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.43. Avivagen has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.40.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

