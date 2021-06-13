Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the May 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of AVRN stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Avra has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04.
About Avra
