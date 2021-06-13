AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.89.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVRO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVRO opened at $9.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $398.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.37. AVROBIO has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $22.88.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.