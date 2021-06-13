AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.89.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVRO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AVROBIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.89. AVROBIO has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $398.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.37.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 204.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 60,922 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AVROBIO during the first quarter worth $5,091,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 68.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 187,597 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AVROBIO during the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 13.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

