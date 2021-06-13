Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,268,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.60% of Axcelis Technologies worth $216,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 5.72. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.67.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $162,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

