Axis DeFi (AXIS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.53 Million

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $73,478.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002041 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

Axis DeFi is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

