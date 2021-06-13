AXPR Price Down 22.7% Over Last Week (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. In the last seven days, AXPR has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AXPR has a market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $8,472.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AXPR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00059748 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00022251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.68 or 0.00799724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.46 or 0.08022157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00084076 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AXPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AXPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.