Azuki (AZUKI) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000460 BTC on major exchanges. Azuki has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $31,298.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00056834 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00174911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.32 or 0.00192777 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.84 or 0.01137791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,439.01 or 0.99799131 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

