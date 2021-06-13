BABB (BAX) Price Down 21.6% This Week

BABB (CURRENCY:BAX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, BABB has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. BABB has a market cap of $30.03 million and approximately $514,592.00 worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BABB coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BABB Coin Profile

BABB (CRYPTO:BAX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,537,300,000 coins. BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here . BABB’s official website is getbabb.com . The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getBABB . BABB’s official message board is medium.com/@BABB

According to CryptoCompare, “BABB is an acronym for Bank Account Based on Blockchain. BABB will be a platform to a connected world of crowdsourced financial services. BABB account holders are nodes in a peer-to-peer network managed by smart contracts. BAX is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token in BABB. “

BABB Coin Trading

