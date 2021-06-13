Badger DAO One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.41 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $125.76 million and approximately $9.41 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for $13.15 or 0.00033733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00059748 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00022251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $311.68 or 0.00799724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.46 or 0.08022157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00084076 BTC.

Badger DAO Coin Profile

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,565,684 coins. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars.

