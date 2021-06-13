Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 233.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Baidu comprises approximately 0.9% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,217,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,875,361,000 after buying an additional 467,284 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Baidu by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,956,000 after purchasing an additional 138,741 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Baidu by 22,678.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Baidu by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,029 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Baidu by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,955 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,286,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,464. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $113.06 and a one year high of $354.82.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

