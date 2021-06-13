Baltic International USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BISA) Short Interest Update

Baltic International USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BISA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BISA opened at $0.04 on Friday. Baltic International USA has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04.
Baltic International USA Company Profile
