Banano Price Reaches $0.0185 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last week, Banano has traded down 26.7% against the dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $23.35 million and approximately $346,676.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002282 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00055867 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00057178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.23 or 0.00177637 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,771 coins and its circulating supply is 1,260,117,047 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

