Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Down 59.9% in May

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 838,500 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the May 13th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE BBVA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.37. 1,376,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,178,541. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0697 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 441,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

