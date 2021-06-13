Bancor (BNT) Price Hits $3.79 on Top Exchanges

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Bancor coin can now be bought for approximately $3.79 or 0.00010173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bancor has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. Bancor has a market cap of $790.42 million and $47.09 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00058653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00022072 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.82 or 0.00789365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.62 or 0.08080105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00084742 BTC.

Bancor Coin Profile

BNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 208,747,214 coins. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network . Bancor’s official website is bancor.network . The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bancor Protocol is a blockchain-based system for discovery and a liquidity mechanism supporting multiple smart contract platforms. The flexibility of these blockchains allows tokens to be locked in reserve and to issue smart tokens on the Bancor system, enabling anyone to instantly purchase or liquidate the smart token in exchange for any of its reserve tokens. The BNT is the first smart token on the Bancor system and it will hold a single reserve in Ether. Other smart tokens, by using BNT as one of their reserves, connect to the BNT network. The BNT establishes network dynamics where increased demand for any of the network’s smart tokens increases demand for the common BNT, benefiting all other smart tokens holding it in reserve. “

Bancor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

