Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 773,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,544 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $29,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,635,000. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 276.6% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $41.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

