Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Increased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,690,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.6% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.09% of Bank of America worth $297,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $41.86. 31,203,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,606,864. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

