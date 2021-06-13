Bank of America Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Bank of America in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $133.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 77.95% from the company’s current price.
CHWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.
CHWY stock traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.74. 11,398,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,267. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.81. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,737.00, a PEG ratio of 103.50 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $120.00.
In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $993,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,590 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,147,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,380,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
