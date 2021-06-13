Bank of America Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Bank of America in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $133.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 77.95% from the company’s current price.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

CHWY stock traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.74. 11,398,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,267. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.81. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,737.00, a PEG ratio of 103.50 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $993,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,590 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,147,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,380,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

