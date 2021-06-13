Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Up 123.9% in May

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, an increase of 123.9% from the May 13th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

BACHY stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $106.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of China has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $10.33.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.624 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. This is an increase from Bank of China’s previous annual dividend of $0.56.

A number of analysts have commented on BACHY shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bank of China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

