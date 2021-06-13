Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Short Interest Down 51.5% in May

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the May 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of BCMXY opened at $17.11 on Friday. Bank of Communications has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.98.

Get Bank of Communications alerts:

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter. Bank of Communications had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Communications will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCMXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bank of Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bank of Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.