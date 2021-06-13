Bao Finance (BAO) Price Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Bao Finance has a market cap of $14.96 million and approximately $663,737.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00057026 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00165114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00196842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.07 or 0.01119215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,971.21 or 0.99881587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

