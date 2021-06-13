Bao Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $15.20 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $15.20 million and approximately $774,113.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00056236 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.29 or 0.00166625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00186124 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $423.55 or 0.01080866 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,191.89 or 1.00013524 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

