Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, an increase of 101.6% from the May 13th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. Basf has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.9124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. Basf’s payout ratio is 77.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded Basf to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

