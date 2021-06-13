BASIC (BASIC) Market Capitalization Hits $13.95 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $13.95 million and $644,037.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded 40% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BASIC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00058582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00022263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.96 or 0.00783492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.37 or 0.08069327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00084783 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.