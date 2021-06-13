Basid Coin (BASID) 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.57 Million

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Basid Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0980 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Basid Coin has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Basid Coin has a market capitalization of $57.39 million and $4.57 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Basid Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00057364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00022504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.74 or 0.00782486 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00085138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,897.42 or 0.08075830 BTC.

Basid Coin Coin Profile

BASID is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,397,845 coins. Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.