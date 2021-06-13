Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

BCHEY stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.72. Beach Energy has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $28.36.

Get Beach Energy alerts:

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.